See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Nicole Werbeck
Published March 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT

The 2023 Oscars are here! Hollywood's biggest stars will walk down this year's champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. This year's event will be hosted by late night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Traditionally, the Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 95th Academy Awards:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sofia Carson
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Brendan Fraser
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
Ruth E. Carter
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Elizabeth Olsen
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Harry Shum Jr.
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
Jamie Lee Curtis
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Questlove
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Questlove
Lauren Ridloff
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff
Winnie Harlow
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Marlee Matlin
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Malala Yousafzai
/ Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
/
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Malala Yousafzai
Hong Chau
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Hong Chau
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
Sandra Oh
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Ariana DeBose
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Ram Charan
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ram Charan
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
Eva Longoria
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Halle Bailey
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Cara Delevingne
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Lenny Kravitz<a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/license/1473062850?phrase=oscars&adppopup=true"></a>
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Florence Pugh
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Florence Pugh

Grace Widyatmadja
Grace Widyatmadja is a photo editing intern working with NPR's visuals desk and Goats & Soda.
Nicole Werbeck
