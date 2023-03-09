© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST
In this Handout Photo provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.
In this Handout Photo provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Reports from U.S. intelligence officials suggest that a pro-Ukraine group was responsible for blowing up the Russian-controlled Nord Stream pipelines. Ukraine, has denied any involvement in the matter.

Four Americans were attacked in Mexico after traveling to the country for cheaper medicine. Two are dead and two are injured after being kidnapped by members of a drug cartel.

House hearings on the theory that SARS-CoV-2 stemmed from a lab leak in Wuhan, China have begun.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now