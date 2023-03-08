© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate blocks criminal justice reform bill passed by local lawmakers in D.C.

By Martin Austermuhle
Published March 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST

The U.S. Senate voted to block a sweeping criminal justice reform bill passed by local lawmakers in the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Martin Austermuhle
Martin Austermuhle is a reporter in WAMU’s newsroom. He covers politics, development, education, social issues, and crime, among other things. Austermuhle joined the WAMU staff in April 2013 as a web producer and reporter. Prior to that, he served as editor-in-chief for DCist.com. He has written for the Washington City Paper, Washington Diplomat and other publications.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now