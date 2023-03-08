© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
International Women's Day marked by protests, marches and speeches

Published March 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Here in the U.S., this feminist-inspired day is lesser known. And that’s not because women have achieved parity with men.

In fact, many in the women’s movement are somberly noting that this is the first International Women’s Day in 50 years where American women do not have the right to abortion.

Washington Post correspondent Abha Bhattarai joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

