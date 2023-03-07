© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
United Nations looks to protect open waters under new agreement

Published March 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

Only 1% of the world’s oceans are marine-protected areas, but a new agreement at the United Nations looks to bring that number up to 30% by 2030.

Dr. Kilaparti Ramakrishna of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution joins Here & Now host Celeste Headlee to talk about the high seas treaty and what it means for ocean protection.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

