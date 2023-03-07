© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
23 people face domestic terrorism charges after protesting Atlanta's so-called 'Cop City'

Published March 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST

Police arrested at least 23 people amid violent protests at the site of a planned law enforcement training facility outside Atlanta. Opponents call it “Cop City” and claim the project betrays the city’s commitment to green space.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from WABE’s Chamian Cruz.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

