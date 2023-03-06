© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trump vows to be candidate of 'retribution,' one potential rival drops out

Published March 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Here & Now host Jane Clayson speaks with ABC Capitol Hill and 2024 campaign reporter Lalee Ibssa about former President Trump’s speech to conservative supporters this past weekend and the rest of the weekend’s news in 2024 campaign news, including former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s decision not to run for the Republican presidential nomination.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

