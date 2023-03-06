© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Another child care crisis: Diaper affordability

Published March 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
Chantal Alison-Konteh, who runs the nonprofit "Her Village Inc," distributes diapers with her children. (Courtesy of Chantal Alison-Konteh)
Chantal Alison-Konteh, who runs the nonprofit "Her Village Inc," distributes diapers with her children. (Courtesy of Chantal Alison-Konteh)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Lacey Gero, manager of state policy for the National Diaper Bank Network about the rising demand for diaper assistance.

Chantal Alison-Konteh and her two children, Zoe, 9 and Zara, 7, relied on diaper banks when the girls were babies. Now it’s a full-circle moment with her daughters helping her distribute diapers to families who need help. (Courtesy of Chantal Alison-Konteh)

