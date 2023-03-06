© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Amazon closing 8 Go stores, pausing Arlington HQ2 construction as murky economic picture persists

Published March 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST

Amazon is shuttering some of it’s Go convenience stores. The closures are part of a wider attempt to cut costs across the company while it grapples with slowing sales and a worrying economic outlook. The news came just days after the company announced a pause in construction for it’s huge new East Coast headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

