© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics roundtable: From Santos investigation to CPAC

Published March 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

After a unanimous bipartisan vote, the House Ethics Committee is moving forward with an investigation into New York Republican Congressman George Santos. They’ll look at his campaign spending and an allegation of sexual misconduct that Santos has denied. Santos tweeted that he was cooperating.

Meanwhile, President Biden ruffled some feathers on Thursday when he told Senate Democrats he won’t stop Republicans from repealing D.C.’s new crime law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd speak with Francesca Chambers, White House correspondent at USA Today, and Rick Klein, ABC News political director.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now