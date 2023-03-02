© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What are the implications if government invests in specific industries?

Published March 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

The application process started this week for semiconductor manufacturers who want to get funding under the Biden Administration’s Chips Act. That act invests about $53 billion in semiconductor research, development and manufacturing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the implications when the government invests in a specific industry with Greg Ip, chief economics commentator for The Wall Street Journal.

