Israelis protest government plans to weaken judiciary

Published March 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Israeli police broke up protests by Israelis who blocked roads to oppose government plans to weaken the judiciary. A group of demonstrators even surround Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife at a hair salon. Netanyahu went so far as to compare the protesters to West Bank rioters.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

