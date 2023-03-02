Hospice nurse dispels misconceptions about hospice care
Former President Jimmy Carter’s decision to forego further curative treatment and seek hospice at home in his final days has prompted many questions about hospice.
Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd speaks with hospice nurse and chief clinical officer at Florida-based Avow Hospice Rebecca Gatian and with hospice patient John Shannon of DesPlaines, Illinois.
Find more information on hospice from the National Association for Home Care & Hospice and the Hospice Foundation.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
