© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Post investigation uncovers massacre in Tigray villages perpetrated by Eritrean troops

Published March 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

An investigation by our editorial partners at the Washington Post has found evidence of a massacre perpetrated by Eritrean troops in the neighboring Tigray region of Ethiopia. Soldiers killed more than three people across several villages. The attack took place just days before a peace deal put an end to a bloody two-year conflict in Tigray.

Katharine Houreld is the Washington Post’s correspondent based in neighboring Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. She led this investigation and joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to discuss her findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now