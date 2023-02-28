© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Power grid attacks are on the rise, according to confidential industry analysis

Published February 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

Attacks on the power grid across the United States spiked last year — they’re up more than 70%, according to a confidential industry analysis.

Katherine Blunt of the Wall Street Journal says officials with the oversight body, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, report most of the increase is from gunfire and vandalism. And analysts say attacks by domestic extremists are on the rise.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Blunt about the nonpublic report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now