© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas federal just could rule on abortion medication any time

Published February 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

Any day now, a Texas federal judge could rule on access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. If he rules to temporarily ban the drug from the market, women nationwide could lose access.

Texas Tribune women’s health reporter Eleanor Klibanoff joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain the case and the current landscape around abortion drug access.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now