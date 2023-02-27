© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Personal savings slump amid inflation and interest hikes

Published February 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST

Inflation is hitting our savings hard. The personal savings rate, which is the amount of money people have after spending and taxes, currently stands at 4.7% — a long way short of the pandemic rate of 34% in April 2020 and also lagging behind the pre-pandemic rate of 8.8%.

What gives? And how damaging is this for households? To answer that and also provide some advice on how to manage tight budgets to still make savings, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money” Jill Schlesinger speaks to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now