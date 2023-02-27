© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Newspapers drop 'Dilbert' comic strip after cartoonist made controversial statements

Published February 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

A number of newspapers across the country say they won’t carry the “Dilbert” comic strip anymore after cartoonist Scott Adams went on a racist rant in his online video program last week. This isn’t the first time Adams made controversial remarks, which is prompting the question of why media outlets decided to pull his comic strip now as opposed to before.

In other newspaper news, the New York Times is facing criticism over its coverage of transgender people.

NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to talk all things newspapers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

