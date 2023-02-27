Montana rancher reconsiders gun ownership in 'Holding Fire'

Bryce Andrews‘ love of the American West drew him to work on Montana ranches. When he inherited his grandfather’s revolver, it seemed to fit in with his life there. But over the years, Andrews grew to believe owning that gun wasn’t good for him and he was loathe to destroy it.

What Andrews decided to do with the gun is the subject of his’ new book “Holding Fire: A Reckoning with the American West.” He joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to talk about the book. Andrews is also the author of “Down from the Mountain,” and spoke with O’Dowd back in 2019 about it.

Book excerpt: ‘Holding Fire: A Reckoning with the American West’

By Bryce Andrews

From “Holding Fire: A Reckoning with the American West” by Bryce Andrews. Copyright © 2023 by Bryce Andrews. Reprinted by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

