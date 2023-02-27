© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Major League Baseball is on the clock

By Gabe O'Connor,
Justine KeninAilsa Chang
Published February 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Grant Brisbee of The Athletic about the new Major League Baseball rules that have some baseball purists outraged.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Gabe O'Connor
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now