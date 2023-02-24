What to expect in Nigeria's presidential election

Nigerians vote in their presidential election on Saturday. With the current president stepping down, it’s a rare moment where the field of successors is wide open.

The election also comes amidst high inflation and economic instability, as well as security concerns around terrorism across Africa’s most populous country.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Lagos to explain more.

