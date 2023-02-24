© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What to expect in Nigeria's presidential election

Published February 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST

Nigerians vote in their presidential election on Saturday. With the current president stepping down, it’s a rare moment where the field of successors is wide open.

The election also comes amidst high inflation and economic instability, as well as security concerns around terrorism across Africa’s most populous country.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Lagos to explain more.

