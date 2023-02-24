© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
It's 'Puppy Love': How Bendu, an elder dog with terminal cancer, found his forever home

Published February 24, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
Bendu was found running loose in November. It often takes older dogs with special needs longer to find homes than puppies. But Bendu's story was publicized and he had many people applying to be his new family. (Stina Sieg/CPR)
Older dogs, particularly those with special needs, are difficult to place in new homes. Add that to overcrowded animal shelters and you have a lot of unwanted dogs and cats.

But Bendu, a dog found running loose last November who was just diagnosed with terminal cancer, recently found his new people and the whole family couldn’t be happier.

Stina Sieg of Colorado Public Radio reports.

Kyle Chu and Sophia Sincevich and their rescue dog, Bendu. Bendu is estimated to be 10 years old, has been diagnosed with cancer, and is expected to live only six months to a year. (Stina Sieg/CPR)

