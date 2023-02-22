The FDA faces backlash over their guidelines on what foods can be marketed as 'healthy'

Cereal, pasta, pickle and other food companies are speaking out against the Food and Drug Administration for their proposed guidelines on what foods can be marketed as “healthy.” The agency’s proposal includes guidelines on the amount of key nutritious ingredients that has to be present in the food in order for it to labeled as healthy.

