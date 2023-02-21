© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Why the plant-based meat industry is no longer sizzling

Published February 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
Packages of "Impossible Burger" and "Beyond Meat" sit on a shelf for sale in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)
Plant-based meat substitutes, like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seemed so promising a few years ago when they began being marketed widely. Since then, sales of plant-based meat have slumped.

Impossible Foods has cut 20% of its workforce. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about why the industry is stalling with Deena Shanker, a food reporter at Bloomberg.

