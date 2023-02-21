© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
'We will not tire:' Biden affirms a strong commitment to Ukraine and pushes back on Putin

Published February 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

NPR’s Frank Langfitt joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about President Biden’s speech in Warsaw.

Biden is in Poland today ahead of the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He addressed thousands of spectators waving Polish, Ukrainian and U.S. flags in the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

