© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court considers whether internet platforms should be held liable for content

Published February 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

The Supreme Court hears a case about whether internet platforms should be held liable for the content on their sites. The case involves Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that shields Internet companies from liability for content posted by others on their sites.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Evelyn Douek, assistant professor of law at Stanford Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now