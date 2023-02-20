© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scotland in flux as government's leader announces resignation

Published February 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

Last week, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her plans to resign after 8 years at the helm. Her resignation leaves the country, as well as her powerful Scottish National Party, searching for a new leader. What does this mean for Scotland?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to the Sunday Times’ Scottish political editor John Boothman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now