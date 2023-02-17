© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
It's time for colleagues to learn how to say your name correctly

Published February 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

People with names that are uncommon often deal with the struggle of others constantly mispronouncing their name. Some have conceded to using nicknames in place of their real names to make it easier on others and less burdensome on themselves. But, with the rise of conversations about inclusivity in the workplace, many are choosing to shed their anglicized names and encourage people to call them by their real name.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Callum Borchers, opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal, on this shift in mentality.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

