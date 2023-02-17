© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden wants to make the USDA more equitable. How's it going?

Published February 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Farmers depend on the U.S. Department of Agriculture for loans and other resources. But over the past century, the department has left out what it calls “socially disadvantaged” farmers, ranchers and foresters.

Now, the Biden administration is trying to advance equity and justice across multiple departments, including the USDA.

NPR’s Ximena Bustillo joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now