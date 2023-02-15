Why Tennessee is rejecting federal money to fight HIV

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that the state will no longer take grant money from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earmarked for HIV care and prevention. This comes as the state, especially the Memphis area, continues to see HIV cases rise.

Blake Farmer, senior health care reporter for Nashville Public Radio, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explain the decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.