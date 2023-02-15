© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The real-life prosecutor portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film 'Argentina 1985'

Published February 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
Ricardo Darín (left) and Juan Pedro Lanzani (right) star in "Argentina 1985." (Courtesy of Amazon Studios)
Ricardo Darín (left) and Juan Pedro Lanzani (right) star in "Argentina 1985." (Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

The Spanish-language film “Argentina 1985” has been nominated for Best International Feature Film this Oscar season. The movie portrays the prosecution of leaders of the military junta in Argentina, under whose rule tens of thousands of people were kidnapped, tortured and killed.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with human rights attorney Luis Moreno Ocampo, whose story is told in the film.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now