LA firefighters head to Turkey to help with earthquake recovery

Published February 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

Members of a search and rescue team from the Los Angeles County Fire Department are in Turkey assisting with earthquake recovery.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Los Angeles firefighter Frank Infante, who is in Turkey now.

How to help earthquake victims:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

