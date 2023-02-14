© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Florida removed from its AP Black history class

Published February 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST

The pilot for the Advanced Placement class on African American studies is at the center of national debate after Florida’s Department of Education rejected it last month. Florida objected to a number of subjects, which were cut out of the final version.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with University of California Los Angeles history professor Robin D.G. Kelley about the removed content, which focused on Black studies and Black struggle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now