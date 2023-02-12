© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is the deadly fungi pandemic in 'The Last Of Us' actually possible?

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published February 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST

In HBO's hit show "The Last Of Us," the world has been devastated by a pandemic caused by a deadly fungus. Is that even possible?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / World
Michaeleen Doucleff
Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
See stories by Michaeleen Doucleff
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now