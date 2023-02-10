© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The latest on the Chinese spy balloon

Published February 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears the latest on the FBI’s recovery of what remains of that Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday from NPR’s Ryan Lucas.

The Biden administration says that balloon was part of a flotilla of balloons that China has sent over to at least 40 countries. China is pushing back. Tong also checks in with NPR’s Emily Feng.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

