© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Basketball star Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster deal

Published February 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

Superstar basketball player Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns as part of a blockbuster NBA trade. Durant, known as KD, is one piece of a huge trade between the Suns and Brooklyn Nets, with four other players and four first-round picks swapping too. How big is this deal and why do these big trades seem to be happening more and more?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from NBA writer and Boston University lecturer A. Sherrod Blakely.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now