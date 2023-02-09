55 years later, the Kerner Report on racial unrest in America still resonates

Editor’s note: This segment contains language some listeners may find offensive.

After a series of riots took place in cities in the mid-1960s, the government commissioned a report to look into the roots of racism and inequality in the U.S.

The Kerner Report findings were stark: White racism was the underlying cause of the racial unrest. But the government declined to follow the report recommendations, and as Lester Graham of Michigan Radio reports, some argue that the inequalities are not any better today because of it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.