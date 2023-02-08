© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What we learned from Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published February 8, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber.
President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union speech Tuesday night. It was his first since Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives.

The State of the Union is a chance for the U.S. president to address a large and wide television audience. Last year, Biden’s speech amassed more than 38 million viewers.

Biden was expected to discuss unity, the state of the economy, and the administration’s accomplishments in the last two years.

Peter Wehner used to write speeches for former President George W. Bush. This is what he told NPR:

“This speech is undoubtedly being seen in the White House as part of the reelect effort. And what that means is this is a kind of speech that begins to lay out the broad contours of a reelection campaign.”

 

Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Jorgelina Manna-Rea is a WUSF Rush Family/USF Zimmerman School Digital News intern for the fall of 2021, her second straight semester with WUSF.
