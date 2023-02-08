© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR asks Iran's foreign minister about anti-government protests and global relations

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Fatma TanisLinah Mohammad Courtney DorningKat Lonsdorf
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in Tehran.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
All Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Fatma Tanis
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Kat Lonsdorf
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now