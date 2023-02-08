© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Secretary Larry Summers on the economic outlook — and why it's so hard to read right now

Published February 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST

The labor market is strong with unemployment at a 50-year low. And the Federal Reserve is continuing to raise interest rates to bring down inflation in hopes of putting the brakes on it without bringing the economy to a halt.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now