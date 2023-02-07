© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to expect from Biden's State of the Union address

Published February 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

Two years into his term with an expected re-election campaign on the horizon, President Joe Biden will give the annual update to Congress Tuesday night. But the State of the Union address comes as the president contends with a Republican-majority House and a wobbly economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now