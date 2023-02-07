Utah trans teenager speaks out against state ban on gender affirmative care for minors

Payton Butler, an 18-year-old high schooler in South Jordan, Utah, received hormones, surgery and other gender-affirming care throughout high school. He says it was essential to his mental and physical well-being. That care is now banned in Utah for minors under a new state law.

Butler speaks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about his gender identity journey and his thoughts on the new state law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.