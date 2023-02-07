© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Author Salman Rushdie releases his new expansive, mystical novel 'Victory City'

Published February 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
Author Salman Rushdie appears during the Mississippi Book Festival. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
The writer of panoramic novels filled with magical realism has become a living symbol of First Amendment rights. Salman Rushdie lost an eye and almost lost his life last year when a man attacked him on a stage, stabbing him several times.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker. Remnick profiles Rushdie in the latest issue and talks with Rushdie on the latest episode of “The New Yorker Radio Hour.”

