Photos: A devastating earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. At least 1,900 people have died, according to the Associated Press. Rescue workers search for people who are trapped in collapsed buildings. The area has also felt at least 30 major aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.