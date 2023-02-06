© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Are sanctions on Russia working?

Published February 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

It’s been almost a year now since Russia invaded Ukraine. Soon after, the West responded with sanctions on Moscow. But have those sanctions actually worked?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Vladimir Milov, former deputy minister of energy of Russia. In his new piece in Foreign Policy, titled “The Sanctions on Russia Are Working,” he writes that they are having a “profound effect on the Russian economy.” 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

