Week in politics: Omar kicked off committee, talks start on police reform

Published February 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Politico’s Eugene Daniels and NBC’s Scott Wong join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the political takeaways from Republicans voting to kick Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar off of the Foreign Affairs Committee for anti-semitic comments she’s already apologized for, and whether Democrats and Republicans can strike a deal on police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death.

