'Murder in Big Horn' illuminates challenges families of missing and murdered Indigenous women face
Indigenous women and girls have been going missing at alarming rates. Their families struggle to find answers as the cases seem to fall through the cracks. A new documentary series called “Murder in Big Horn” premiered and the Sundance Film Festival and will stream on Showtime starting this weekend.
It gives an intimate look at a couple of families struggling to find out what happened to their daughters. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with the directors, Matthew Galkin and Razelle Benally.
