Fighting back against health insurance denials

Navigating the American healthcare system can be a challenge.

Every year, insurance companies reject millions of claims by patients seeking many types of treatment — everything from MRIs and surgeries to medications. And appealing those denials can be challenging.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that patients under the Affordable Care Act only appeal about 0.1 percent of claims that are rejected.

A new investigation by ProPublica and Capitol Forum looks into the world of health insurance denials, and what that appeal process looks like.

