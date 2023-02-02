© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting back against health insurance denials

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published February 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST

Navigating the American healthcare system can be a challenge.

Every year, insurance companies reject millions of claims by patients seeking many types of treatment — everything from MRIs and surgeries to medications. And appealing those denials can be challenging. 

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that patients under the Affordable Care Act only appeal about 0.1 percent of claims that are rejected. 

A new investigation by ProPublica and Capitol Forum looks into the world of health insurance denials, and what that appeal process looks like. 

Has a health insurance company denied covering your treatment, or the treatment of someone you know? Share your story with ProPublica.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Arfie Ghedi
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now