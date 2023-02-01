© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's going on in Lebanon?

Published February 1, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

On Wednesday, Lebanon devalued its own currency in an attempt to stabilize the free-falling Lebanese pound. It’s just the latest attempt to address the financial issues plaguing the country.

Alongside the financial crisis is a political crisis as there is still no elected president after 11 unsuccessful attempts since October.

Sarah Dadouch is the Washington Post’s Middle East correspondent based in Lebanon. She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for an update.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now