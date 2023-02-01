© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke sings songs of the pandemic on Grammy-nominated 'How Do I Find You'

Published February 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
Sasha Cooke is a Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano. (Courtesy of Stephanie Girard)
Sasha Cooke is a Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano. (Courtesy of Stephanie Girard)

In 2020, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke reached out to 17 composers for songs that spoke to their experiences of the pandemic. The resulting album, “How Do I Find You” is up for a Grammy for Best Classical Vocal Solo Album.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Cooke about the album.

Click here to listen to an interview Young did with composer Caroline Shaw, who is featured on the album.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now